XFL Playoff Schedule: 2023 North, South Championship Game matchups, TV

The XFL Playoff Schedule begins this weekend with the 2023 North and South Division Championship Games. Both games will be televised by ESPN.

The XFL South Division Championship Game is up first on Saturday, April 29. The contest will feature the Houston Roughnecks (7-3, 6-0 South) hosting the Arlington Renegades (4-6, 3-3 South) at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised nationally at 7:00pm ET on ESPN with live streaming available on ESPN+.

The Houston Roughnecks advanced to the South Division Championship Game after finishing atop the regular-season standings with an undefeated 6-0 record. The Arlington Renegades were tied in the standings with the San Antonio Brahmas, but advanced to the championship game by virtue of a head-to-head tie-breaker.

Houston defeated Arlington twice during the XFL’s regular-season, winning 23-14 at home on February 26 and 25-9 on the road on April 23.

The XFL North Championship Game will be played on Sunday, April 30 and will feature the DC Defenders (9-1, 6-0 North) hosting the Seattle Sea Dragons (7-3, 3-3 North) at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The game kicks off at 3:00pm ET and it will be televised nationally by ESPN and streamed via ESPN+.

Like the Roughnecks, the DC Defenders advanced to the North Division Championship Game after finishing with a 6-0 record in division play. The Seattle Sea Dragons were tied in the standings with the St. Louis Battlehawks, but advanced to the championship game via the fifth tie-breaker (best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games).

The Defenders and Sea Dragons squared off twice earlier this season. The Defenders came out on top in both contests, winning 22-18 at home on February 19 and 34-33 on the road on April 9.

The winners of the North and South Division Championship games will meet in the XFL Championship Game on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

XFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Apr 29, 2023

South Division Championship

Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks

7:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Sunday, Apr 30, 2023

North Division Championship

Seattle Sea Dragons at DC Defenders

3:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Saturday, May 13, 2023

XFL Championship Game

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX

8:00pm ET | ABC

