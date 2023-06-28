Wyoming sets kickoff times for Portland State, New Mexico games in 2023

The Wyoming Cowboys have announced kickoff times for their home football games against the Portland State Vikings and New Mexico Lobos in 2023.

Wyoming will host Portland State at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Sept. 9 and the game will kickoff at 4:00pm ET / 2:00pm MT. Live streaming coverage of the game will be provided by the Mountain West Network (MWN).

The New Mexico Lobos will travel to Laramie to take on the Cowboys in a Mountain West Conference matchup on Saturday, Sept. 30. That game will also kickoff at 4:00pm ET / 2:00pm MT with live streaming on the Mountain West Network.

The game against New Mexico is the Mountain West opener for the Cowboys and will also serve as Wyoming’s Homecoming and Parents’ Weekend.

Wyoming is slated to open the 2023 season on the road against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 2. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET / 5:30pm MT and the game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

In addition to playing Portland State and Texas Tech in 2023, Wyoming will also play non-conference contests at the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 16 and at home against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, Sept. 23.

