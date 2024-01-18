Wofford Terriers announce 2024 football schedule

The Wofford Terriers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features five home contests and a matchup at South Carolina.

Wofford opens the 2024 season with back-to-back non-conference contests on the road, first at the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Aug. 31 followed by the Richmond Spiders on Sept. 7. The contest against Gardner-Webb was not previously announced.

The Terriers open their home slate at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C., on Sept. 14 against the William & Mary Tribe, their third non-conference opponent of the season. Wofford’s fourth and final non-conference contest is at the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 23, which closes out the regular-season for the Terriers.

Wofford opens Southern Conference (SoCon) play on Sept. 28 at home against the Mercer Bears. Other SoCon opponents slated to visit Gibbs Stadium in 2024 include VMI on Oct. 12, ETSU on Oct. 26, and The Citadel on Nov. 16.

The Terriers will travel for SoCon contests against Western Carolina on Oct. 5, Chattanooga on Oct. 19, Samford on Nov. 2, and Furman on Nov. 9.

Below is Wofford’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Wofford Football Schedule

08/31 – at Gardner-Webb

09/07 – at Richmond

09/14 – William & Mary

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – Mercer*

10/05 – at Western Carolina*

10/12 – VMI*

10/19 – at Chattanooga*

10/26 – ETSU*

11/02 – at Samford*

11/09 – at Furman*

11/16 – The Citadel*

11/23 – at South Carolina

* SoCon contest.

Wofford finished the 2023 season 2-9 overall and 2-6 in SoCon play. The Terriers are entering their third season under head coach Shawn Watson, who has a 5-12 overall record at the school.