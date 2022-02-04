Wofford announces 2022 football schedule

The Wofford Terriers have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games at Gibbs Stadium.

Wofford opens the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a Southern Conference (SoCon) contest on the road against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Terriers then open their home slate at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C., with a non-conference contest against the Elon Phoenix on Sept. 10, which was previously unannounced.

Wofford wraps up their non-conference slate with consecutive games on the road at the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 17 and at the Kennesaw State Owls on Sept. 24.

SoCon play for the Terriers resumes on Oct. 1 at home against Mercer. Other SoCon opponents scheduled to visit Spartanburg include The Citadel (Oct. 15), ETSU (Oct. 29), and VMI (Nov. 12).

In addition to the season-opener at Chattanooga, Wofford will travel to face SoCon foes Samford (Oct. 8), Western Carolina (Nov. 5), and Furman (Nov. 19).

Below is Wofford’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Wofford Football Schedule

09/03 – at Chattanooga*

09/10 – Elon

09/17 – at Virginia Tech

09/24 – at Kennesaw State

10/01 – Mercer*

10/08 – at Samford*

10/15 – The Citadel*

10/22 – OFF

10/29 – East Tennessee State*

11/05 – at Western Carolina*

11/12 – VMI*

11/19 – at Furman*

* SoCon contest.

Wofford finished the fall 2021 season with a 1-10 overall record and a 0-8 record in SoCon play. The 2022 season will be the fifth for the Terriers under head coach Josh Conklin, who has a 19-23 overall record at the school.