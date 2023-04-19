Winners and losers from the 2023 SEC cross-divisional football schedule

Even though it is likely in its final-ever season, the SEC’s cross-division format is a perfect illustration of how not all schedules are created equally.

While, by assigning each member a permanent cross-division opponent, the practice protects some of the conferences’ oldest rivalries, it also gives certain teams a one-game competitive advantage while others are strapped with a similar disadvantage.

Throw in a rotating opponent each season and what results is a one or two game swing. In a conference where the winner gets a guaranteed CFP bracket slot, it’s a big deal.

WINNERS

MISSISSPPI STATE

2023 Cross-division opponents: at South Carolina, Kentucky

Mississippi State adds a roadie at South Carolina to its annual clash with permanent cross-division rival Kentucky. Though the Gamecocks are fresh off an 8-5 performance – their best mark since 2017 – they aren’t the defending champion Bulldogs nor the Volunteers, an 11-2 product from a year ago. MSU avoids both in regular season play.

LSU

2023 Cross-division opponents: at Missouri, Florida

While it’s impossible to predict whether Florida’s two-season downturn will continue, the Gators’ recent struggles provide LSU with a competitive advantage, at least for now. Where Ole Miss’s dance card always includes Vanderbilt, the Tigers have had the task of playing Florida annually, the SEC East’s most consistent performer over the last two decades. Add in this season’s rotating opponent – a Missouri club that hasn’t gone over .500 since 2018 – and LSU should be able to post a 2-0 record in cross-division play.

ARKANSAS

2023 Cross-division opponents: at Florida, Missouri

As mentioned above, while nobody can accurately say what will happen in Billy Napier’s second season at the helm, most prognosticators have the Gators finishing among the bottom four teams in the SEC. For Arkansas, who is permanently paired with Mizzou, it means that maybe, just maybe, it’s finally drawn Florida as its rotating opponent in the “right” year. The Razorbacks are 2-10 all-time vs. the Gators. They’ve only beaten them once in SEC play (in 2016) and have never won in Gainesville (0-5).

AUBURN

2023 Cross-division opponents: Georgia, at Vanderbilt

Strapped with the defending national champions as their permanent rival from the East, it would be irresponsible to claim that Auburn has it “easy” in cross-division play. That said, this season they do pair their seemingly impossible dream with a possible one – a roadie at Vanderbilt. The Commodores have won just three SEC games in their last four seasons.

LOSERS

TEXAS A&M

2023 Cross-division opponents: South Carolina, at Tennessee

The Aggies add a roadie at Tennessee to their standing date with South Carolina thereby only avoiding Georgia from the top contenders in the East. It’s a scheduling caveat that will make righting the ship for a team that started its last two seasons ranked at No. 6 in the preseason AP only to finish unranked even more difficult. Texas A&M hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent on the road since Nov. 8, 2014 – a 41-38 win at (3) Auburn in what was Kevin Sumlin’s third season at the helm.

KENTUCKY

2023 Cross-division opponents: at Mississippi State, Alabama

Not only does Kentucky draw permanent rival Mississippi State in Starkville, where it’s lost six-straight, it gets mighty Alabama as its rotating opponent from the West. The Wildcats are 2-38-1 all-time vs. the Crimson Tide, the only-ever wins coming in 1997 and 1922, both in Lexington.

OLE MISS

2023 Cross-division opponents: Vanderbilt, at Georgia

Ole Miss’s blessing of having Vanderbilt as its permanent rival from the East will be counterbalanced this year by drawing the defending national champion Bulldogs. It’s the first time the two have clashed since 2016. The Rebels won that game 45-14 (but ultimately vacated the win), snapping a ten-game losing streak to UGA. They haven’t beaten a team ranked in the Top Ten on the road since a 29-28 win over (10) Texas A&M in College Station on Nov. 26, 2016.

MISSOURI

2023 Cross-division opponents: LSU, at Arkansas

Missouri has had two shining moments since joining the SEC in 2012, engineering a stunning 23-5 run from 2013-14. Since then, they’ve managed just two winning campaigns – a 7-6 mark in 2017 and an 8-5 record in 2018. Though they avoid Alabama, this year being “the year” they finally turn the corner will be made one step more difficult by adding a visit by LSU – expected to be a top contender in the conference – to its fixture with Arkansas. Mizzou did manage a narrow home win over the southern Tigers in 2020 but that also marks its only win over LSU in SEC play.

