William & Mary, Wofford schedule 2023-24 home-and-home football series

The William & Mary Tribe and the Wofford Terriers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2023 and 2024, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Wofford College was obtained from the College of William & Mary via a state Freedom of Information Act request. The contract was executed on May 17, 2021.

In the first game of the series, William & Mary will host Wofford at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field in Williamsburg, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Tribe will travel to take on the Terriers the following season at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, which will conclude the series.

William & Mary, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), and Wofford, a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon), have only met twice on the gridiron in their history. Both contests were played in Williamsburg and the Tribe won each time, 19-0 in 1930 and 30-14 in 1988.

Colgate Contest Rescheduled

William & Mary was previously scheduled to host the Colgate Raiders on Sept. 12, 2020, but the game was not played due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Tribe will now host the Raiders in Williamsburg on Sept. 11, 2027, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained by FBSchedules.com.

