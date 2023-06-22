William & Mary to host Charleston Southern in 2025

The William & Mary Tribe will host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in 2025, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

William & Mary announced the matchup earlier this year, but did not provide an exact date for the contest.

William & Mary will host Charleston Southern at Zable Stadium in Williamsburg, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The game is the second of a home-and-home series that begins in 2023, according to a copy of the contract obtained from William & Mary College via a state of Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.

The Tribe are slated to visit the Buccaneers this season on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Buccaneer Field in North Charleston, S.C. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

William & Mary is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), while Charleston Southern competes in the Big South Conference/Ohio Valley Conference football alliance.

With the addition of Charleston Southern, William & Mary now has three opponents set for their 2025 non-conference schedule. The Tribe are slated to open the season at the Furman Paladins on Aug. 30 and will also travel to face the Virginia Cavaliers on Sept. 13.

William & Mary is the second known non-conference opponent for Charleston Southern for the 2025 season. The Buccaneers are also scheduled to visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sept. 6.

Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams usually play 11-game seasons, but the 2025 season is 12-games due to the calendar. That enables each team to schedule an extra non-conference games in those years.

