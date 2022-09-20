Western Kentucky to play at Boston College in 2024

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will play at the Boston College Eagles in 2024, according to a report by the Bowling Green Daily News.

Western Kentucky will travel to face Boston College at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. The future contest is also listed on the official website of Western Kentucky athletics.

The 2024 Western Kentucky-Boston College contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

WKU was previously scheduled to play at the USF Bulls on Sept. 21 of the 2024 season, but that contest has been rescheduled for Sept. 20, 2031, according to the report by the Bowling Green Daily News. The Hilltoppers are still scheduled to open their series against the Bulls at home in Bowling Green, Ky., on Sept. 2, 2023.

In other non-conference action in 2024, WKU is scheduled to play at the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 31 before hosting consecutive home contests against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Sept. 7 and the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 14.

Western Kentucky is the third known opponent for Boston College’s non-conference schedule in 2024. The Eagles are also scheduled to play at the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 14 before hosting the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 21 that season.

Football Schedules