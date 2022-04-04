Western Illinois announces 2022 football schedule

The Western Illinois Leathernecks have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features a game at Minnesota.

Western Illinois will open the 2022 season with two non-league road games. The Leathernecks will venture to Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn. to take on UT Martin of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) on Thursday, Sept. 1. A trip to Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis follows, with Minnesota hosting WIU on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Western Illinois will then play its final non-league opponent, welcoming Southern Utah of the Big Sky Conference (Sept. 17) before diving head-first into Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) play and welcoming Northern Iowa (Sept. 24) to Hanson Field in Macomb.

Three road trips line the Leathernecks’ October slate. WIU will make MVFC trips to South Dakota State (Oct. 1), Southern Illinois (Oct. 15), and Missouri State (Oct. 29). Youngstown State will visit Macomb on Saturday, Oct. 22, marking the only league foe to visit in the month.

North Dakota State (Nov. 5) and Indiana State (Nov. 12) will close out the Leathernecks’ home docket, with a trip to Hancock Stadium in Normal to battle rival Illinois State on Nov. 19 closing the regular season.

Below is Western Illinois’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Western Illinois Football Schedule

09/01 – at UT Martin

09/10 – at Minnesota

09/17 – Southern Utah

09/24 – Northern Iowa*

10/01 – at South Dakota State*

10/08 – OFF

10/15 – at Southern Illinois*

10/22 – Youngstown State*

10/29 – Missouri State*

11/05 – North Dakota State*

11/12 – Indiana State*

11/19 – at Illinois State*

* MVFC contest.

Western Illinois finished the fall 2021 season 2-9 overall, with a 2-6 mark in the MVFC. The Leathernecks are entering their first season under new head coach Myers Hendrickson, who joined the school following a stint as the head coach at NAIA Kansas Wesleyan.