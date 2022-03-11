Western Carolina announces 2022 football schedule

The Western Carolina Catamounts have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 total contests.

Western Carolina opens the 2022 season with back-to-back non-conference contests on the road against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, Sept. 3 and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Catamounts open their home slate at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in Cullowhee, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 17 against the Presbyterian Blue Hose, which closes out the non-conference portion of their 2022 schedule.

The Catamounts open their Southern Conference (SoCon) schedule on Sept. 24 on the road against Samford. Other SoCon road opponents include Mercer (Oct. 8), Furman (Oct. 15), and ETSU (Nov. 12).

Western Carolina will host SoCon foes VMI (Oct. 1), The Citadel (Oct. 22), Wofford (Nov. 5), and Chattanooga (Nov. 19) at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in 2022.

Below is Western Carolina’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Western Carolina Football Schedule

09/03 – at Charleston Southern

09/10 – at Georgia Tech

09/17 – Presbyterian

09/24 – at Samford*

10/01 – VMI*

10/08 – at Mercer*

10/15 – at Furman*

10/22 – The Citadel*

10/29 – Bye Week

11/05 – Wofford*

11/12 – at ETSU*

11/19 – Chattanooga*

* SoCon contest.

Western Carolina finished the fall 2021 season with a 4-7 overall record and a 4-4 record in SoCon play. The season was the first under head coach Kerwin Bell.