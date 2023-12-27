West Georgia adds five games to future football schedules

The West Georgia Wolves have added five non-conference games to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for each game were obtained from the University of West Georgia via a state open records request. West Georgia, currently a Division II school, is moving up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2024 and will compete in the United Athletic Conference (UAC).

The five games that West Georgia has added are against three different opponents. Two of the opponents are within the FCS, while one is a member of Division II.

Below are details on all five games added by West Georgia:

Samford Bulldogs

West Georgia and Samford, a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the FCS, will begin a home-and-home series at University Stadium in Carrollton, Ga., on Aug. 31, 2024. The series will conclude the following season at Seibert Stadium in Homewood, Ala., on Aug. 28, 2025.

ETSU Buccaneers

The Wolves and ETSU, also a member of the SoCon, will play a home-and-home series that will kickoff in Carrollton on Sept. 13, 2025 before shifting to William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn., on Sept. 19, 2026.

Shorter Hawks

West Georgia will host a single home game against Shorter College on Oct. 19, 2024. The Wolves will pay the Hawks a $35,000 guarantee for the game, per the copy of the contract.

Last week, we reported that West Georgia added a future road contest at the Cincinnati Bearcats. The game is scheduled for Sept. 4, 2027 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Wolves will receive a $400,000 guarantee for the contest.

West Georgia’s inaugural UAC football schedule was also previously announced. The Wolves will open up UAC play on Sept. 14, 2024 on the road against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

