Week 17 Steelers-Ravens game flexed to Sunday Night Football

The 2022 NFL schedule has undergone a few changes for Week 17 the league announced on Sunday.
The Week 17 Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens game, which was previously scheduled to kickoff at 1:00pm ET, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on January 1. The Steelers and Ravens will now play at 8:20pm ET with television coverage on NBC.
As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football matchup, Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, has been moved to 4:25pm ET and will be televised by CBS.
Below is the revised schedule for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
2022 NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 17
* All times Eastern.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Dallas at Tennessee – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Jan. 1
Arizona at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX
Miami at New England – 1pm, CBS
Chicago at Detroit – 1pm, FOX
Jacksonville at Houston – 1pm, CBS
Denver at Kansas City – 1pm, CBS
Indianapolis at NY Giants – 1pm, CBS
New Orleans at Philadelphia – 1pm, FOX
Carolina at Tampa Bay – 1pm, FOX
Cleveland at Washington – 1pm, FOX
San Francisco at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, FOX
NY Jets at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX
Minnesota at Green Bay – 4:25pm, CBS
LA Rams at LA Chargers – 4:25pm, CBS
Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Jan. 2
Buffalo at Cincinnati – 8:30pm, ESPN/ABC
Rams-Chargers should have been SNF on Xmas night where it couldn’t have been flexed out, which would have made a great Xmas present for the people of LA like Raiders-Rams 1985 on MNF.
But the schedule-makers decided that Russell Wilson would be more relevant than Justin Herbert, a move which totally backfired as the Broncos are in last place and out of contention, while the Chargers are on the cusp of the playoffs.
I had initially said on a forum that being the first defending champion to lose an SNF appearance should have resulted in McVay losing his job, but after seeing all the replies to it, I realized I was silly.
Still, it doesn’t change the fact that the schedule-makers screwed up big time before the season. Bengals/Bucs would have been a better game to put on CBS and Nick yesterday (the Fox game was fine). Tom Brady would have been honored to be in a NIck-aired game, and Nick in turn would have been honored to feature the GOAT in one of their NFL telecasts.