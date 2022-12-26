Week 17 Steelers-Ravens game flexed to Sunday Night Football

The 2022 NFL schedule has undergone a few changes for Week 17 the league announced on Sunday.

The Week 17 Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens game, which was previously scheduled to kickoff at 1:00pm ET, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on January 1. The Steelers and Ravens will now play at 8:20pm ET with television coverage on NBC.

As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football matchup, Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, has been moved to 4:25pm ET and will be televised by CBS.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

2022 NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 17

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas at Tennessee – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX

Miami at New England – 1pm, CBS

Chicago at Detroit – 1pm, FOX

Jacksonville at Houston – 1pm, CBS

Denver at Kansas City – 1pm, CBS

Indianapolis at NY Giants – 1pm, CBS

New Orleans at Philadelphia – 1pm, FOX

Carolina at Tampa Bay – 1pm, FOX

Cleveland at Washington – 1pm, FOX

San Francisco at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, FOX

NY Jets at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX

Minnesota at Green Bay – 4:25pm, CBS

LA Rams at LA Chargers – 4:25pm, CBS

Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Jan. 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati – 8:30pm, ESPN/ABC

