Week 11 Alcorn State at Texas Southern football game moved to Sunday

The 2023 Alcorn State Braves at Texas Southern Tigers football game has been moved to Sunday, TSU has officially announced.

The contest, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11, will now be played one day later on Sunday, Nov. 12 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT and will be streamed live via ESPN+.

Shell Energy Stadium is the home of the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer (MLS). Due to the Dynamo potentially hosting a home playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11, the Alcorn State-Texas Southern football game was shifted as a precaution.

Texas Southern is 2-6 overall and 1-4 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play so far this season with wins over Lincoln (CA) and Bethune-Cookman and losses to Prairie View A&M, Toledo, Rice, Grambling State, Florida A&M, and Southern.

The Texas Southern Tigers are next scheduled to visit the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 4 and the game will be streamed live via ESPN+ at 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT.

Alcorn State is currently 5-3 overall and 4-1 in SWAC action. The Braves are tied for first with the Southern Jaguars in the SWAC West standings and will host Southern this Saturday at 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT (ESPN+) at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Miss.

