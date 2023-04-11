Weber State announces 2023 football schedule

The Weber State Wildcats have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a road contest at Utah.

Weber State will host the Central Washington Wildcats of Division II to open the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.

In other non-conference action in 2023, Weber State will travel to face the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Wildcats will close their out-of-league campaign with a trip to Salt Lake City, Utah, to take on the Utah Utes on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Weber State opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 23 at home against Montana State. Other Big Sky opponents scheduled to visit Ogden include Northern Arizona on Oct. 7, UC Davis on Oct. 14, and Idaho on Nov. 11.

Road Big Sky opponents for Weber State this season include Northern Colorado on Sept. 30, Eastern Washington on Oct. 21, Idaho State on Nov. 4, and Cal Poly on Nov. 18.

Below is Weber State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Weber State Football Schedule

08/31 – Central Washington

09/09 – at Northern Iowa

09/16 – at Utah

09/23 – Montana State*

09/30 – at Northern Colorado*

10/07 – Northern Arizona*

10/14 – UC Davis*

10/21 – at Eastern Washington*

10/28 – OFF

11/04 – at Idaho State*

11/11 – Idaho*

11/18 – at Cal Poly*

* Big Sky contest.

Last season, the Wildcats advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoffs, but fell on the road at Montana State, 33-25, to finish 10-3 overall (6-2 Big Sky). The 2023 season will be the first under head coach Mickey Mental following the departure of Jay Hill, who was named associate head coach and defensive coordinator at BYU.