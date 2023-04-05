Weber State adds Central Washington to 2023 football schedule

The Weber State Wildcats have added the Central Washington Wildcats to their 2023 football schedule, according to an announcement.

Weber State will host CWU on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden. This is the first battle of the two apex predators.

The CWU Wildcats compete in the Division II Lone Star Conference. Central Washington finished the 2022 season 6-4 overall and 6-3 in league action. The Wildcats are led by Chris Fisk, who enters his fifth season at the school.

In other non-conference action in 2023, Weber State will travel to battle the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Wildcats will close the out-of-league campaign with a trip to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes on Saturday, Sept. 16.

2023 Weber State Football Schedule