Virginia-Lynchburg to play seven FCS opponents in 2022

The Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons will play seven Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents in 2022, according to a schedule posted to their official Twitter account.

Virginia University of Lynchburg (VUL) is a private Historically Black College and University (HBCU) that is located in Lynchburg, Va.. The Dragons are a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

According to the tweet, Virginia-Lynchburg will travel to take on five FCS foes in five consecutive weeks. The Dragons will travel to play Presbyterian on Sept. 10, Delaware State on Sept. 17, North Carolina Central on Sept. 24, Morgan State on Oct. 1, and Hampton on Oct. 8.

After a week off, the Dragons will travel to Baton Rouge, La., to square off with the Southern Jaguars on Oct. 22. Virginia-Lynchburg’s seventh and final game against an FCS opponent in 2022 is at The Citadel on Nov. 12.

Games against Delaware State, Southern, and The Citadel have previously been confirmed via announcements from the respective schools.

The 2022 season will be the first for the Dragons under new head coach Tim Newman. Former head coach Bobby Rome II led the school to a 4-16 overall record before leaving to take over at Central State University.