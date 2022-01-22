Valparaiso announces 2022 football schedule

The Valparaiso Beacons have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features five home contests at Brown Field.

Valparaiso welcomes Indiana Wesleyan for its lid-lifter on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Wildcats are a member of the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Division 1 and are coming off a 9-1 2021 campaign. Valpo will then play back-to-back games outside the Hoosier State. A trip to Illinois State starts the fortnight on Saturday, Sept. 10, with a trek to Dartmouth the following week (Sept. 17).

The Beacons come back home to kick off Pioneer League play by welcoming the Toreros of the University of San Diego. That Homecoming game will be contested Saturday, Sept. 24, with a bye week to follow.

The Battle for the Hoosier Helmet against Butler (Oct. 15) will take place at Valpo’s Brown Field. St. Thomas (Nov. 5), and Drake (Nov. 19) round out the Beacons’ Pioneer League home contests.

Road contests at Presbyterian (Oct. 8), Morehead State (Oct. 22), Dayton (Oct. 29), and Marist (Nov. 12) complete the treks away from the seat of Porter County.

Below is Valparaiso’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Valparaiso Football Schedule

09/03 – Indiana Wesleyan

09/10 – at Illinois State

09/17 – at Dartmouth

09/24 – San Diego

10/01 – OFF

10/08 – at Presbyterian*

10/15 – Butler*

10/22 – at Morehead State*

10/29 – at Dayton*

11/05 – St. Thomas*

11/12 – at Marist*

11/19 – Drake*

* Pioneer League contest.

Valparaiso finished the fall 2021 season 4-7 overall and 4-4 in Pioneer League play, the first time since 1999 and 2000 the Beacons posted a .500 or better record in league play in back-to-back years. The Beacons won four PFL games in a season for just the third time ever in Fall 2021 and four conference games in any league for just the third time in the last 53 years.. The 2022 season will be the fourth under head coach Landon Fox.