Valparaiso adds SMSU to 2023 football schedule

The Valparaiso Beacons have added the Southwest Minnesota State (SMSU) Mustangs to their 2023 football schedule, according to an announcement by SMSU.

Valparaiso will host SMSU at Brown Field in Valparaiso, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Southwest Minnesota State University is located in Marshall, Minn. The Mustangs are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in Division II.

“With Upper Iowa leaving the conference it was very important for us to find an 11th game this upcoming season,” SMSU head football coach Scott Underwood said. “We are excited to able to secure a strong opponent from the FCS level and to completely fill our schedule. Our student-athletes put an incredible amount of time and commitment into our program and deserve a chance to compete in all 11 weeks.”

SMSU should be the third and final non-conference opponent for the Valparaiso Beacons in 2023. Valparaiso is scheduled to open the season on the road against the Youngstown State Penguins on Thursday, Aug. 31 and will also host Saint Francis U. on a date to be determined.

Valparaiso will also play an eight-game Pioneer Football League (PFL) schedule, which has not yet been announced. Last season, the Beacons finished 4-4 in PFL action and 5-7 overall.

