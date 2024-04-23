UVa, Washington State schedule home-and-home football series for 2025, 2031

The Virginia Cavaliers and Washington State Cougars have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2031 seasons, the schools announced Tuesday.

In the first game of the series, UVa will host Washington State at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The series will conclude six seasons later when the Cavaliers travel to face the Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2031.

The schools have never faced off on the football field.

“We are thrilled to add the series with Virginia as we continue to schedule top-tier opponents for our student-athletes, fans and alumni,” said WSU Interim Director of Athletics Anne McCoy. “Hosting Virginia marks the first time the Cougars have faced an ACC opponent at Gesa Field in program history.”

The first game completes UVa’s non-ACC schedule for 2025, as the Cavaliers have home outings with Coastal Carolina (Aug. 30) and William & Mary (Sept. 13) to go along with the visit from the Cougars. Washington State has home outings slated against Idaho (Aug. 30), San Diego State (Sept. 6), and Washington (date TBD), along with a road outing at DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas, against North Texas (Sept. 13) in the 2025 campaign.

