UTRGV football to play at newly renamed UTRGV Stadium

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) has acquired H-E-B Park and designated it as the primary home of its upcoming football program, the school announced on Wednesday.

H-E-B Park served as the home of the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros of the United Soccer League until the organization ceased operations in December. The venue, which has a seating capacity of 9,735, will be known as UTRGV Stadium moving forward.

“UTRGV Stadium gives both our community and football program immediate access to a premier facility while also providing additional possibilities for our university,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said. “Its location off Expressway 281 also ensures convenient access for our fans, as well as visitors who make their way into the Valley for games.”

UTRGV will play their first official season of football in 2025 and will compete in the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). In their first year of competition, the Vaqueros will be considered a full member of the FCS and will be eligible for NCAA postseason play.

The new UTRGV football program is led by head coach Travis Bush, who was the head football coach and athletic director at Canyon High School from 2021 to 2022.

“This has been the goal since day one, and it’s the final piece of the puzzle for UTRGV Football,” Bush said. “This stadium adds to our facilities that are under construction as being the best in our conference and on top of FCS Football, which will only help us continue to recruit top talent to UTRGV. It will be the perfect college football environment for the Rio Grande Valley, and we can’t wait to see it packed with fans wearing orange.”

UTRGV will also play one game per season at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville, Texas.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is the southernmost member of the University of Texas system with their main campuses in Edinburg and Brownsville.

Future UTRGV Football Schedules