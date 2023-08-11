Utah State announces kickoff times for home football games in 2023

The Utah State Aggies have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2023, which includes six contests at Maverik Stadium.

The Aggies are slated to open their home schedule at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Idaho State Bengals. The game is set for a 8:00pm ET / 6:00pm MT kickoff.

The next two Utah State home football games are also slated to kickoff at 8:00pm ET / 6:00pm MT. The James Madison Dukes visit Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 23, followed by the Colorado State Rams two weeks later on Saturday, Oct. 7.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Utah State will host the Nevada Wolf Pack and the game is slated for a 3:00pm ET / 1:00pm MT kickoff.

Kickoff times and television for Utah State’s other two home games in 2023 were previously announced. The Aggies will host Fresno State on Friday, Oct. 13 (8:00pm ET, CBSSN) and Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 18 (7:00pm ET, CBSSN).

Utah State is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game will be televised by FS1 at noon ET /10:00am MT.

2023 Utah State Home Football Schedule

09/09 – Idaho State: 8pm ET

09/23 – James Madison: 8pm ET

10/07 – Colorado State: 8pm ET

10/13 – Fresno State: 8pm ET

11/11 – Nevada: 3pm ET

11/18 – Boise State: 7pm ET

2023 Utah State Football Schedule