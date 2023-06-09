Utah State adds Idaho State to 2026 football schedule

The Utah State Aggies have added the Idaho State Bengals to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Utah State University was obtained from Idaho State University via a state public records request.

Utah State will host Idaho State at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Aggies will pay the Bengals a $400,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Utah State and Idaho State first met on the gridiron in 1904 in Pocatello, Idaho. In their most recent matchup in 2017, the Aggies defeated the Bengals 51-13 to improve their record to 18-2 in the series.

Interestingly, the Aggies and Bengals played a contest in 1978 at Nishnamiya Stadium in Osaka, Japan. Utah State won that contest, 10-0, before an announced crowd of 15,000.

The two schools are next scheduled to play this season on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Logan, which will mark their 21st gridiron contest.

Idaho State is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bengals finished the 2022 season 1-10 overall and 1-7 in conference play.

Idaho State is entering their first season under head coach Cody Hawkins, who spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the UC Davis Aggies.

