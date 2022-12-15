UT Martin announces 2023 football schedule

The UT Martin Skyhawks have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

UT Martin opens the 2023 season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Skyhawks then open their home schedule at Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn., with consecutive games against Missouri State on Sept. 9 and HCU on Sept. 16, the latter of which was previously unannounced.

A trip to take on the North Alabama Lions is up next on Sept. 23. UT Martin’s fifth and final non-conference game of 2023 is also their season-finale, which is slated for Nov. 18 on the road against Samford.

UT Martin’s conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference teams, dubbed “Big South-Ohio Valley” or “Big South-OVC.” The two conferences, which consists of 10 football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

UT Martin opens Big South-OVC play at home against Tennessee State on Sept. 30. Other home conference contests include Charleston Southern on Oct. 21 and Southeast Missouri on Nov. 11.

Road Big South-OVC opponents in 2023 include Eastern Illinois on Oct. 7, Gardner-Webb on Oct. 28, and Tennessee Tech on Nov. 4.

Below is UT Martin’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 UT Martin Football Schedule

09/02 – at Georgia

09/09 – Missouri State

09/16 – HCU

09/23 – at North Alabama

09/30 – Tennessee State*

10/07 – at Eastern Illinois*

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – Charleston Southern*

10/28 – at Gardner-Webb*

11/04 – at Tennessee Tech*

11/11 – Southeast Missouri*

11/18 – at Samford

* Big South-OVC contest.

UT Martin won a share of the OVC championship in 2022 after finishing 5-0 in conference play (7-4 overall). Southeast Missouri also finished 5-0 and won the coin flip to earn the automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs.