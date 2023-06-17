USFL schedule 2023: Regular-season concludes this weekend

The 2023 USFL Schedule continues with Week 10 this weekend, which is the final week of the regular-season.

Heading into the final weekend of action, only the Birmingham Stallions have clinched a playoff berth. The other seven teams all remain alive for a spot in the USFL postseason.

Week 10 action kicks off on Saturday, June 17 with the New Jersey Generals (3-6) hosting the Pittsburgh Maulers (3-6) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will be televised by the USA Network at 1:00pm ET.

Then at 4:00pm ET on FOX, the Birmingham Stallions (7-2) travel to take on the Memphis Showboats (5-4) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

USFL action continues on Sunday, June 18 with the Houston Gamblers (5-4) hosting the New Orleans Breakers (6-3) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. FOX Sports 1 (FS1) will televise the contest at 4:00pm ET.

Week 10 action concludes with the Michigan Panthers (3-6) playing host to the Philadelphia Stars (4-5) at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., and the game will be televised in primetime by FOX at 7:00pm ET.

The USFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 24, 2023 with the North Division Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET and will be televised by NBC with streaming via Peacock.

The South Division Championship Game follows on Sunday, June 25 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham and the contest will be televised by FOX at 7:00pm ET,

Winners of the two division championship games will advance to the 2023 USFL Championship, which will be played on Saturday, July 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game is set for 8:00pm ET with live coverage via NBC and Peacock.

Below are the playoff scenarios for Week 10 and the playoff tiebreakers via the USFL:

North: Philadelphia/Michigan loser is eliminated. If Philadelphia wins, Stars clinch North Division title. If Michigan wins, Panthers clinch playoff berth. New Jersey/Pittsburgh winner will clinch playoff spot, and winner also clinches North Division title if Philadelphia loses. New Jersey/Pittsburgh loser is eliminated.

South: Birmingham will clinch South Division title with win OR New Orleans loss. New Orleans will clinch South Division with win AND a Birmingham loss. New Orleans will clinch playoff spot with win. If Houston beats New Orleans, and Memphis beats Birmingham, three teams (New Orleans, Memphis and Houston) will finish 6-4 and 3-3 in division and go to tiebreakers for second playoff spot.

PLAYOFF TIEBREAKERS

If, at the end of the 10-week regular season, two or more teams in the same division finish with identical won-lost records, the following tiebreakers will be used to determine playoff berths:

Head-to-head Best won-lost percentage in games played within the division Strength of victory (aggregate won-lost percentage of teams defeated) Best net points in all games Best net touchdowns in all games Coin toss

