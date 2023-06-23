USFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Semifinal matchups, TV, how to watch

The 2023 USFL Playoff Schedule kicks off this weekend with the two division championship games.

The Pittsburgh Maulers finished the regular-season 4-6 overall and 4-2 in North Division action and claimed the top-seed in the North Division with a 4-2 record (4-6 overall) and will take on the second-place Michigan Panthers (4-6 overall, 3-3 North) in the first playoff semifinal on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock at 8:00pm ET.

In two regular-season meetings this season, Pittsburgh defeated Michigan both times, winning 23-7 on May 13 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., and 19-7 on June 10 in Canton, Ohio. Those two victories gave the Maulers the tie-breaker for the top seed in the North Division Championship Game.

The semifinals continue on Sunday, June 25 with the South Division Championship Game, which will feature the Birmingham Stallions hosting the New Orleans Breakers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham claimed the top-seed via their one-game advantage in their overall record at 8-2.

The Stallions-Breakers contest will kickoff at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT with television coverage via FOX.

Birmingham and New Orleans split their regular-season series in 2023. The Breakers defeated the Stallions in the first contest on April 29, 45-31. In the second contest on May 27, the Stallions evened the season series with a 24-20 win. Both games were played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

The winners of the North and South Division Championships will advance to meet in the 2023 USFL Championship on Saturday, July 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast by NBC and Peacock at 8:00pm ET.

USFL Playoff Schedule 2023

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh – 8pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 25, 2023

New Orleans vs. Birmingham- 7pm, FOX

Saturday, July 1, 2023

USFL Championship – 8:00pm, NBC/Peacock

