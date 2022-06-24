USFL Playoff Schedule 2022: Semifinal games set for Saturday

The 2022 USFL Playoff Schedule kicks off on Saturday with a pair of games matching the top two teams in the North and South Divisions.

The New Jersey Generals, who won the North Division with a perfect 6-0 record (9-1 overall), will take on the second-place Philadelphia Stars (6-4 overall, 4-2 North) in the first playoff semifinal on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will be televised by FOX at 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT.

In two regular-season meetings this season, New Jersey defeated Philadelphia both times in Birmingham, Ala. The Generals won 24-16 on May 1 at Protective Stadium and 26-23 on June 18 at Legion Field.

The semifinals continue later that evening in Canton. The South Division winning Birmingham Stallions, who finished the regular-season 5-1 in South action (9-1 overall) square off with the New Orleans Breakers (6-4 overall, 3-3 South) and the game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT with television coverage on NBC.

Birmingham also won both of their games against New Orleans. The Stallions defeated the Breakers 22-13 on April 30 at Protective Stadium and 10-9 on June 4 at Legion Field.

The winners of each semifinal contest will advance to the inaugural USFL Championship. That game will take place on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT on FOX at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

USFL Playoff Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey – 3pm, FOX

New Orleans vs. Birmingham- 8pm, NBC

Sunday, July 3, 2022

USFL Championship – 7:30pm, FOX

USFL SCHEDULES