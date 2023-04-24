USF, FIU schedule home-and-home football series for 2026, 2029

The USF Bulls and the FIU Panthers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2029 seasons, both schools announced on Monday.

In the first game of the series, USF will host FIU at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The series will conclude three seasons later when the Bulls travel to face the Panthers at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2029.

Although both USF and FIU are located in Florida, the two schools have only met two times on the gridiron. The Bulls defeated the Panthers in both contests, 21-20 in 2006 in Tampa and 17-9 in 2008 in Miami.

“We are excited to be able to add another in-state opponent to our future football schedules,” FIU Director of Athletics Scott Carr said. “We look forward to continuing to build these rivalries against in-state programs and I would like to thank USF Director of Athletics Michael Kelly for his help making this series happen.”

USF is scheduled to kickoff the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. FIU opens their campaign one week prior on Saturday, Aug. 26 (Week Zero) on the road against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

