USC at California football game rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4

The USC Trojans at California Golden Bears football game in 2021 has been postponed, it was announced on Tuesday.

USC was scheduled to travel to take on California at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 13, but the game was postponed due to “…additional Cal football student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable to practice this week or play in the contest.”

“It was a difficult decision to postpone this Saturday’s game against USC,” Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said. “We know how important every one of our games is to our student-athletes, especially our seniors who have been incredible representatives of the program, but it was the right thing to do. Due to additional impact on specific position groups, we have decided to postpone Saturday’s game. We have had multiple COVID-19 positives within our program, and we are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread and protect the greater community.”

“Our heart goes out to all of the people who enjoy our games in so many ways and especially the players who only get so many chances to go out and play them,” Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox said. “Postponing this game was a last resort and not an action any of us wanted to take, however it was not possible for us to field a team on Saturday.”

Following the announcement of the postponement, the two schools negotiated with the Pac-12 and have now rescheduled the game to be played on Saturday, Dec. 4. That is the weekend of the Pac-12 Championship Game, but neither team is in contention for a bid to that contest.

USC is currently 3-4 in conference action, while Cal. is 2-4.

The Trojans are next scheduled to play on Saturday, Nov. 20 when they play host to the UCLA Bruins. Cal is slated to travel to take on the Stanford Cardinal on the same day.

