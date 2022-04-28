USC adds San Jose State to 2023 football schedule

The USC Trojans have added the San Jose State Spartans to their 2023 football schedule, it was announced on Thursday.

USC will host San Jose State in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, replacing the Trojans’ previously-scheduled November tilt against BYU. The game will mark only the sixth gridiron meeting between the two California universities.

USC has won all five prior meetings between the schools. The Trojans took the most recent battle, 30-7, last fall in the Coliseum.

In other non-conference action in 2023, USC is scheduled to host the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, Sept. 2 and travel to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Oct. 14.

San Jose State, a member of the Mountain West, will host Cal Poly (date TBD) and Oregon State (Sept. 2), with a trip to Toledo (Sept. 16) also on the docket.

Football Schedules