UNLV announces kickoff times for home football games in 2023

The UNLV Rebels have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2023, which includes six contests at Allegiant Stadium.

The kickoff time and television network for two UNLV home football games this season were announced last week. The Rebels will host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, Sept. 16 on CBS Sports Network (7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT) and the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday, Nov. 10 on FS1 (10:45pm ET / 7:45pm PT)

UNLV is slated to open the 2023 season at home at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, against the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 2. The game will kickoff at 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT.

The Rebels open Mountain West Conference action on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Allegiant Stadium. The battle for the Golden Pineapple trophy will kickoff at 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT.

UNLV’s homecoming contest in 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 against the Colorado State Rams at 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT. The final kickoff time announced today is the Rebels’ regular-season finale on Saturday, Nov. 25 against the San Jose State Spartans. That game is set for 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT.

Television coverage for the home games against Bryant, Hawaii, Colorado State, and San Jose State will be announced at a later date.

