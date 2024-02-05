UMass Minutemen announce 2024 football schedule

The UMass Minutemen have officially announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home contests.

UMass will open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Minutemen then travel for consecutive road contests at the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 7 and the Buffalo Bulls on Sept. 14.

UMass returns home to host the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Sept. 21 for Homecoming. A pair of road contests against MAC opponents are up next as the Minutemen will visit the Miami RedHawks on Sept. 28 and the Northern Illinois Huskies on Oct. 5.

A home contest against the Missouri Tigers of the SEC looms on Oct. 12. Missouri is ranked eighth in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 for the 2024 season.

Following an open date, UMass will entertain the Wagner Seahawks on Oct. 26 before making a trip to face its second SEC opponent of the season, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, in Starkville, Miss., on Nov. 2.

Following its second open date of the season, UMass plays host to the Liberty Flames on Nov. 16 before squaring off with their third SEC foe of the season, the Georgia Bulldogs, on Nov. 23 in Athens, Ga. Georgia is ESPN’s top-ranked team in its Way Too Early Top 25.

The Minutemen return home to close out the 2024 regular-season against the UConn Huskies on Nov. 30.

Below is UMass’ complete schedule for the 2024 season with a link to their full schedule that will be updated with kickoff times, TV, etc. as the season approaches.

2024 UMass Football Schedule

08/31 – Eastern Michigan

09/07 – at Toledo

09/14 – at Buffalo

09/21 – Central Connecticut

09/28 – at Miami (Ohio)

10/05 – at Northern Illinois

10/12 – Missouri

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – Wagner

11/02 – at Mississippi State

11/16 – Liberty

11/23 – at Georgia

11/30 – UConn

UMass finished the 2023 season 3-9 in their second season under head coach Don Brown, who returned as the head man of the Minutemen following a successful stint from 2004 through 2008 when he recorded an overall record of 43-19.