UMass Minutemen announce 2023 football schedule

The UMass Minutemen have officially announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home contests.

UMass will open the 2023 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 on the road against the New Mexico State Aggies. The Minutemen hit the road again the following week to take on the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 2.

The Minutemen open their home slate at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 9. UMass then travels to take on Eastern Michigan on Sept. 16.

UMass then returns home to host three consecutive contests at McGuirk Alumni Stadium against New Mexico on Sept. 23, Arkansas State on Sept. 30, and Toledo on Oct. 7.

Consecutive road contests are up next as the Minutemen will travel to face Penn State on Oct. 14 and, after an open date, Army West Point on Oct. 28.

The November slate for the Minutemen begins at home against Merrimack on Nov. 4 before a second open date and then a road trip to take on Liberty on Nov. 18.

UMass closes out the 2023 regular-season against the UConn Huskies on Nov. 25. The game will be played at a neutral-site to be announced.

Below is UMass’ complete schedule for the 2023 season with a link to their full schedule that will be updated with kickoff times, TV, etc. as the season approaches.

2023 UMass Football Schedule

08/26 – at New Mexico State

09/02 – at Auburn

09/09 – Miami (Ohio)

09/16 – at Eastern Michigan

09/23 – New Mexico

09/30 – Arkansas State

10/07 – Toledo

10/14 – at Penn State

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – at Army

11/04 – Merrimack

11/11 – OFF

11/18 – at Liberty

11/25 – UConn (in City TBD)

UMass finished the 2022 season 1-11 in their first season under head coach Don Brown, who returned as the head man of the Minutemen following a successful stint from 2004 through 2008 when he recorded an overall record of 43-19.