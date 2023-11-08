ULM adds Southeastern Louisiana to 2026 football schedule

The ULM Warhawks have added the Southeastern Louisiana Lions to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

ULM will host Southeastern Louisiana at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The Warhawks will pay the Lions a $300,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Southeastern Louisiana University via a state public records request.

The University of Louisiana at Monroe, located in Monroe, La., and Southeastern Louisiana University, located in Hammond, La., are situated about 226 miles apart via Interstate 20 and Interstate 55.

ULM and Southeastern Louisiana first met on the gridiron in 1931 and have played a total of 48 contests. In their most recent matchup during the 2018 season, the Warhawks defeated the Lions, 34-31, but Southeastern Louisiana still holds the advantage in the overall series, 30-16-2.

With the addition of Southeastern Louisiana, ULM now has three opponents for its non-conference football schedule in 2026. The Warhawks are scheduled to open the season with back-to-back games on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 5 and the UAB Blazers on Sept. 12.

Southeastern Louisiana also has three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2026 season. The Lions are scheduled to open the season at the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 5 before opening their home slate at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond against the North Alabama Lions on Sept. 12.

ULM is currently 2-7 overall and 0-6 in Sun Belt action so far this season. The Warhawks are scheduled to visit the Troy Trojans this Saturday at 2:00pm ET.

Southeastern Louisiana also has a 2-7 overall record on the season and is 2-3 in Southland Conference play. The Lions are next scheduled to visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday with kickoff set for 7:00pm ET.

