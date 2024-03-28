UFL Schedule 2024: Merged USFL, XFL spring league begins Saturday

The UFL Schedule 2024 kicks off this weekend and features all eight teams of the new Spring league in action.

The United Football League (UFL) was formed from the merger between the XFL and USFL. The league consists of two four-team conferences named after the previous league names, USFL and XFL.

The USFL Conference consists of the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, and Michigan Panthers. Teams in the XFL Conference include the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

The inaugural season of the new UFL kicks off on Saturday, March 30, 2024, with a matchup between the 2023 league champions, the Arlington Renegades of the XFL and the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. The game will be televised by FOX at 1:00pm ET.

In the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday, the Michigan Panthers host the St. Louis Battlehawks at 4:00pm ET on FOX.

Week 1 action concludes on Sunday, March 31 with another doubleheader, this time on ESPN. The San Antonio Brahmas host the DC Defenders at noon ET, followed by the Memphis Showboats traveling to face the Houston Roughnecks at 3:00pm ET.

Overall, the UFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 2.

The UFL Playoff Schedule begins with the first conference championship on Saturday, June 8 at 3:00pm ET on ABC. Then on Sunday, June 9, the second conference championship will be played at a time to be determined and televised by FOX.

Winners of the two playoff games will advance to the 2024 UFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, June 16 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The game will be televised by FOX at 5:00pm ET.

UFL Schedule 2024

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 1

Saturday, March 30

Birmingham at Arlington – 1pm, FOX

St. Louis at Michigan – 4pm, FOX

Sunday, March 31

DC at San Antonio – 12pm, ESPN

Memphis at Houston – 3pm, ESPN

New to the UFL and Spring football? Check out the complete list of UFL rules at the official website of the league.

