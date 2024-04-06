UFL Schedule 2024: Matchups, kickoff times, TV for Week 2 games

The UFL Schedule 2024 continues this weekend with four Week 2 matchups, two on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Week 2 of the inaugural UFL season kicks off on Saturday, April 6, 2024, with the San Antonio Brahmas (1-0) traveling to take on the Memphis Showboats (1-0) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.

Saturday’s UFL action concludes at 8:00pm ET with the St. Louis Battlehawks (0-1) hosting the Arlington Renegades (0-1) at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., with national television coverage via ABC.

In the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday, the Michigan Panthers host the St. Louis Battlehawks at 4:00pm ET on FOX.

Week 2 action concludes on Sunday, April 7 with a pair of contests, beginning at noon ET with the Michigan Panthers (1-0) hosting the Birmingham Stallions (1-0) at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., with the television broadcast on ESPN. That’s followed by the DC Defenders (0-1) hosting the Houston Roughnecks (0-1) at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., at 4:00pm ET on FOX.

The 2024 UFL schedule features a 10-game regular-season with four games each week. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 2.

The UFL Playoff Schedule begins with the first conference championship on Saturday, June 8 at 3:00pm ET on ABC. Then on Sunday, June 9, the second conference championship will be played at a time to be determined and televised by FOX.

Winners of the two playoff games will advance to the 2024 UFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, June 16 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The game will be televised by FOX at 5:00pm ET.

UFL Schedule 2024

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, April 6

San Antonio at Memphis – 12pm, ESPN

Arlington at St. Louis – 8pm, ABC

Sunday, April 7

Birmingham at Michigan – 12pm, ESPN

Houston at DC – 4pm, FOX

New to the UFL and Spring football? Check out the complete list of UFL rules at the official website of the league.

UFL TEAM SCHEDULES

USFL Conference

XFL Conference

UFL SCHEDULES