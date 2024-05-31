UConn sets kickoff times for home football games in 2024

The UConn Huskies have announced kickoff times for six home football games in 2024, all of which will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network coverage of UConn football begins on Saturday, Sept. 21 against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. The game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET.

UConn remains at home for the next two weeks, hosting the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday, Sept. 28 at noon ET and the Temple Owls on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 3:30pm ET.

After an open date, the Huskies welcome the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to Rentschler Field. The game is slated to begin at 12:00pm ET.

The Huskies then host another pair of games in East Hartford against the Rice Owls on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3:30pm ET and the Georgia State Panthers on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:00pm ET.

The Huskies are slated to open their home schedule at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Saturday, Sept. 7 against the Merrimack Warriors. The kickoff time and TV for that contest will be announced at a later date.

UConn has also learned the kickoff time and TV for two road contests this season. The Huskies will visit the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Aug. 31 (noon ET, FS1) and the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, Sept. 14 (6:00pm ET, ACCNX).

2024 UConn Home Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 7

vs. Merrimack – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 21

vs. Florida Atlantic – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 28

vs. Buffalo – 12pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 5

vs. Temple – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 19

vs. Wake Forest – 12pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 26

vs. Rice – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Friday, Nov. 1

vs. Georgia State – 7pm, CBSSN

Football Schedules