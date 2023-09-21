UConn, Pitt schedule 2027-28 home-and-home football series

The UConn Huskies and the Pitt Panthers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, it was announced on Thursday.

In the first game of the series, UConn will travel to take on Pitt at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2027. The following season, the Huskies will host the Panthers at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2028.

UConn and Pitt first met on the gridiron in 2004 and have played nine games overall. In their most recent matchup in 2012 in East Hartford, the Huskies defeated the Panthers 24-17 to take a one-game lead in the overall series, 5-4.

UConn, currently a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, now has 10 games scheduled for the 2027 season and eight for the 2028 season. Other opponents in 2027 include Temple, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Old Dominion, FIU, UMass, Syracuse, Liberty, and Army. In 2028, UConn is also slated to face USF, Wake Forest, Buffalo, Temple, Rice, Army, and Ole Miss.

The Pitt Panthers now have two announced non-conference opponents for both the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Pitt is slated to host the Wisconsin Badgers in 2027 and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2028.

Pitt is 1-2 so far this season after a season-opening win against Wofford, 45-7, followed by consecutive losses to Cincinnati at home, 27-21, and West Virginia on the road, 17-6.

UConn is winless in 2023 after falling to NC State at home, 24-14, Georgia State on the road, 35-14, and FIU at home, 24-17.

Football Schedules