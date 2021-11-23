UCF adds South Carolina State to 2022 football schedule

The UCF Knights have added the South Carolina State Bulldogs to their 2022 football schedule, the school has announced.

UCF revealed the addition of South Carolina State as part of a season ticket renewal package sent to Knights fans, according to a report by UCFSports.com. The Knights will host the Bulldogs at the Bounce House in Orlando, Fla., on a date to be announced in 2022, which will likely be during Week 1.

UCF was previously scheduled to open the 2022 season on the road against the FIU Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 1, but that contest was not listed and has likely been canceled. The game was scheduled to be the second of a home-and-home series that was supposed to begin in Orlando in 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remainder of UCF’s 2022 non-conference schedule includes home games against the Louisville Cardinals on Sept 10 and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 24 and a road contest at the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sept. 17.

In American Athletic Conference action in 2022, UCF is scheduled to host Cincinnati, SMU, Navy, and Temple. The Knights will travel to face East Carolina, Memphis, Tulane, and USF.

The 2022 season will be the last for UCF in the American Athletic as they are set to join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023.

Football Schedules