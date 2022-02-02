UC Davis releases 2022 football schedule

The UC Davis Aggies have released their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

UC Davis opens the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a non-conference contest on the road at the California Golden Bears. The Aggies then travel to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sept. 10 before opening up their home slate at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif., on Sept. 17 against the San Diego Toreros, which was previously unannounced.

UC Davis opens Big Sky Conference play in 2022 at home in Davis against Weber State on Sept. 24. The Aggies will also host Northern Arizona (Oct. 15), Cal Poly (Oct. 29), and Idaho State (Nov. 5) at UC Davis Health Stadium.

Road Big Sky Conference opponents for UC Davis in 2022 include Montana State (Oct. 1), Northern Colorado (Oct. 22), Idaho (Nov. 12), and Sacramento State (Nov. 19).

Below is UC Davis’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 UC Davis Football Schedule

09/03 – at California

09/10 – at South Dakota State

09/17 – San Diego

09/24 – Weber State*

10/01 – at Montana State*

10/08 – OFF

10/15 – Northern Arizona*

10/22 – at Northern Colorado*

10/29 – Cal Poly*

11/05 – Idaho State*

11/12 – at Idaho*

11/19 – at Sacramento State*

* Big Sky Conference contest.

UC Davis finished the fall 2021 season with an 8-4 overall record and a 5-3 record in Big Sky play. The Aggies advanced to the FCS Playoffs but fell on the road at South Dakota State, 56-24, in the first round.