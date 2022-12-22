UC Davis announces 2023 football schedule

The UC Davis Aggies have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and a road game at Oregon State among the 11 total games.

UC Davis opens the season with back-to-back road trips against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Thursday, Aug. 31 and the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Aggies then conclude non-conference play in their first home appearance of the season against Southern Utah on Saturday, Sept. 16 at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif.

UC Davis opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 23 at home against Eastern Washington. Other Big Sky opponents slated to visit Davis in 2023 include Montana on Oct. 7, Portland State on Nov. 4, and Sacramento State on Nov. 18.

The Aggies will travel to face Big Sky foes Cal Poly on Sept. 30, Weber State on Oct. 14, Northern Arizona on Oct. 28, and Idaho State on Nov. 11.

Below is UC Davis’ complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 UC Davis Football Schedule

08/31 – at Texas A&M-Commerce

09/09 – at Oregon State

09/16 – Southern Utah

09/23 – Eastern Washington*

09/30 – at Cal Poly*

10/07 – Montana*

10/14 – at Weber State*

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – at Northern Arizona*

11/04 – Portland State*

11/11 – at Idaho State

11/18 – Sacramento State*

* Big Sky contest.

UC Davis finished the 2022 season 6-5 overall and 5-3 in Big Sky action. The Aggies did not make the FCS Playoffs in 2022 after making only their second appearance in 2021.