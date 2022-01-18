UAB to open 2024, 2025 seasons at home against Alabama State

The UAB Blazers will open the 2024 and 2025 seasons at home against the Alabama State Hornets, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Alabama State University was obtained from the University of Alabama at Birmingham via a state open records request.

UAB will host Alabama State at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 and then again the following season on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. UAB will pay Alabama State guarantees of $330,000 for the game in 2024 and $345,000 for the game in 2025, according to the copy of the contract.

Additionally, UAB will pay Alabama State a sum equal to forty percent (40%) of ticket sales sold by Alabama State University for both games.

UAB and Alabama State first met on the gridiron in 1994 and have played four times overall. The Blazers won the two most recent contests, 45-10 in 2008 and 24-19 in 2019, to even the series at two games apiece.

Alabama State is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Hornets finished the 2021 season 5-6 overall and 3-5 in SWAC action.

With the addition of Alabama State, UAB has tentatively completed their non-conference schedules for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Other opponents scheduled in 2024 include UConn at home and ULM and Arkansas on the road.

In 2025, UAB is also scheduled to host Akron and travel to play both Tennessee and UConn.

UAB is the first known non-conference opponent for Alabama State for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

