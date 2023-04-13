Tulsa’s 2023 season opener moved to Thursday night

The 2023 season-opener for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane has been moved up two days to Thursday night, the school has announced.

Tulsa was originally scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Okla., against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. The Golden Hurricane will now host the Golden Lions two days earlier on Thursday, Aug. 31.

“We believe this change will help accommodate our students and fans who may have other plans for Labor Weekend, and now will be able to attend the game,” said Rick Dickson, Tulsa’s vice president & director of athletics. “We hope that not only TU football fans, but Tulsans in general will come out and start off the holiday weekend in cheering on Tulsa’s team.

“Again, this year we’ll have great atmosphere and entertainment on Chapman Commons beforehand, and it will continue with an electric environment in Chapman Stadium. It’s so important that we have a sellout crowd for this opener as we not only root for the home team but welcome Coach Wilson and his staff to Tulsa with an energetic crowd.”

Kickoff time and television coverage for the season-opening game will be revealed later this spring.

Following the contest with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Tulsa will travel to face the Washington Huskies on Sept. 9 before returning home to host the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 16. The Golden Hurricane close out non-conference action on Sept. 23 at the Northern Illinois Huskies.

In American Athletic Conference play in 2023, Tulsa will host Temple, Rice, Charlotte, and North Texas and travel to Florida Atlantic, SMU, Tulane, and East Carolina.

Football Schedules