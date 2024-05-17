Tulsa adds Texas A&M-Commerce to 2026 football schedule

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have added the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions to their 2026 football schedule, the school announced on Friday.

Tulsa will host Texas A&M-Commerce at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Texas A&M-Commerce is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions finished the 2023 season 1-9 overall and 1-5 in Southland action. It was only their second season at the FCS level after moving up from Division II.

With the addition of Texas A&M-Commerce, Tulsa has now tentatively completed its 2026 non-conference schedule. The Golden Hurricane are scheduled to open the season at home against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 5 before traveling to face the Sam Houston Bearkats on Sept. 12. Tulsa closes out its non-conference slate that season on Nov. 21 on the road versus the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Tulsa is the first announced non-conference opponent for Texas A&M-Commerce for the 2026 season.

Texas A&M-Commerce played its first game against a team from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) last season, falling 10-9 at Old Dominion. The Lions also have future FBS games scheduled against San Diego State in 2024 and Florida State in 2025.

