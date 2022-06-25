Tulsa adds Northwestern State to 2024 football schedule

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have added the Northwestern State Demons to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Tulsa was previously scheduled to host Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, but the game was unable to be played due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Golden Hurricane will now host the Demons at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from Northwestern State University via a state public records request.

Tulsa will pay Northwestern State a $375,000 guarantee for playing the game, per the terms of the original contract. The contract amendment did not include any extra funds, but did insert a new “uncontrollable forces” clause to include a pandemic or epidemic.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron back in 1983, Tulsa defeated Northwestern State 26-19 in Tulsa.

With the addition of Northwestern State, Tulsa has now tentatively completed their 2024 non-conference schedule. Following the season opener against Northwestern State, the Golden Hurricane will travel to face the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sept. 7, host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 14, and visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sept. 21.

Northwestern State now has three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2024 season. The Demons are also slated to host the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sept. 7 and travel to take on the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 14.

