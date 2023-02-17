Tulane adds Nicholls to 2023 football schedule

The Tulane Green Wave have added the Nicholls Colonels to their 2023 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

News of the Tulane-Nicholls matchup was first reported last month by Crescent City Sports.

Tulane will host Nicholls at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, La., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Green Wave will pay the Colonels a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Nicholls State University via a state public records request.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, Tulane defeated Nicholls 42-17 at Yulman Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018.

Nicholls is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Colonels finished the 2022 season 3-8 overall and 3-3 in Southland Conference play.

In other non-conference action in 2023, Tulane is scheduled to host the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 2 and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 9. The following week on Sept. 16, the Green Wave will travel to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

In American Athletic Conference action in 2023, Tulane is set to host North Texas, Tulsa, UAB, and UTSA and travel to East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, and Rice.

Tulane is the second known non-conference opponent for Nicholls in 2023. The Colonels are also slated to play at the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 9.

