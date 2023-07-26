Troy announces kickoff times for home football games in 2023

The Troy Trojans have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2023, which includes six contests at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans open the 2023 season at home at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., in Week 1 on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. The game is set for 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT and it will be streamed live via ESPN+.

The next two Troy home football games are also slated to kickoff at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT. The James Madison Dukes visit Troy on Saturday, Sept. 16 and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers visit the following week on Saturday, Sept. 23.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Troy will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the game is slated for a 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT kickoff.

Troy’s home tilt against the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday, Nov. 2 was previously announced. The game is scheduled for a national television broadcast on ESPN2 at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.

The final home game for Troy in 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET / 2:30pm CT.

2023 Troy Home Football Schedule

09/02 – Stephen F. Austin; 7pm ET

09/16 – James Madison; 7pm ET

09/23 – WKU; 7pm ET

10/07 – Arkansas State; 4pm ET

11/02 – South Alabama; 7:30pm ET

11/18 – Louisiana; 3:30pm ET

2023 Troy Football Schedule