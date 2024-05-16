Troy adds West Georgia to 2028 football schedule

The Troy Trojans have added the West Georgia Wolves to their 2028 football schedule, the school announced on Thursday.

Troy will host West Georgia at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The game will mark the 12th all-time meeting between the two schools.

Troy and West Georgia first met on the gridiron in 1947 in Troy. In their most recent matchup in 1991, the Trojans defeated the Wolves, 13-10, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 9-2.

West Georgia is moving up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) from Division II and will officially join the United Athletic Conference (UAC) on July 1, 2024. The Wolves are led by new head coach Joel Taylor, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Mercer.

With the addition of West Georgia, Troy has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2028. The Trojans are slated to open the season on the road against the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 2. Two weeks after hosting West Georgia, Troy will visit the UAB Blazers on Sept. 23 before hosting the NC State Wolfpack on Sept. 30.

Troy is the first announced non-conference opponent for West Georgia in 2028.

“A very important byproduct of UWG’s move to Division I is the fact that many of the institutions that formerly appeared on competition schedules here will do so again,” said West Georgia Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael. “The addition of Troy University to our football schedule in 2028 allows our fans to see their Wolves travel in the region to compete against a very competitive FBS program.”

