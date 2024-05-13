Troy adds Southeastern Louisiana to 2027 football schedule

The Troy Trojans have added the Southeastern Louisiana Lions to their 2027 football schedule, the school announced on Monday.

Troy will host Southeastern Louisiana at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The game will be the season-opener and will mark the 20th overall meeting between the two schools.

Troy and Southeastern Louisiana first met on the gridiron in 1942 in Troy. In their most recent matchup in 2003, the Trojans defeated the Lions, 28-0, but the Lions still maintain the advantage in the overall series, 11-8.

Southeastern Louisiana is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions, led by head coach Frank Scelfo, finished the 2023 season 3-8 overall and 3-4 in conference action.

Southeastern Louisiana is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Troy’s football schedule in 2027. The Trojans are also slated to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs of the SEC on Sept. 18 that season. A previously scheduled road game against the UMass Minutemen has been canceled.

The Lions also have two announced non-conference opponents for 2027, and both are road contests. In addition to visiting Troy, the Lions will make the trip to play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sept. 18.

