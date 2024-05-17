Troy adds Alabama State to 2026 football schedule

The Troy Trojans have added the Alabama State Hornets to their 2026 football schedule, the school announced on Friday.

Troy will host Alabama State at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The game will mark the 17th all-time meeting between the two schools.

Troy and Alabama State first met on the gridiron in 1974 at Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan, Ala. In their most recent matchup in 2017, the Trojans defeated the Hornets, 34-7, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 14-2.

Alabama State is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Hornets finished the 2023 season 7-4 overall and 5-3 in league play.

With the addition of Alabama State, Troy has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2026. The Trojans are slated to open the season at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Sept. 2. Other matchups include the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 19 and the Missouri Tigers on Nov. 21, both on the road.

Troy is the second announced non-conference opponent for Alabama State in 2026. The Hornets are also slated to visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs on a date to be determined (previously scheduled for Sept. 12).

