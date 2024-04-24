Towson to play at Navy in 2026 and 2030

The Towson Tigers will play at the Navy Midshipmen in 2026 and 2030, the school announced on Wednesday.

Towson will travel to play Navy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 and then against four seasons later on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030. Both games will be season-openers for each team.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, the Midshipmen defeated the Tigers, 41-13, in Annapolis on Aug. 30, 2008.

Navy now has all four of its non-conference games scheduled for the 2026 season with the addition of Towson. The Midshipmen are also slated to visit the Air Force Falcons on Oct. 3, host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Oct. 31 at a neutral-site, and face the Army Black Knights in the annual Army-Navy Game on Dec. 12 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Navy’s 2030 slate is also set with the same four opponents.

To make room for the Navy contest in 2026, Towson moved its home game against the Morgan State Bears from Sept 5 to Sept. 19 that season, per its release today. The Tigers’ non-conference schedule in 2026 also includes a game at the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sept. 12. A previously scheduled game at the Robert Morris Colonials on Sept. 26 will likely be rescheduled for another season or canceled.

Navy is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Towson in 2030.

